Checkers Announce Training Camp Roster Changes
Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers have announced changes to their 2025-26 Training Camp roster, presented by Courtyard Marriott Charlotte City Center.
Charlotte has released defensemen Keaton Pehrson, Michael Suda, Phip Waugh, Bryan Yoon, and forwards Bryce Brodzinski and Mitchell Russell from their professional tryouts (PTO).
The Checkers have also reassigned goaltenders Evan Cormier and Michael Simpson to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
The Florida Panthers have loaned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to the Checkers after clearing waivers.
Bjornfot, 24, skated in 50 games with the Checkers in 2024-25, recording three goals and adding 15 assists. The Upplands Vasby, SWE, native appeared in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering seven points (two goals, five assists). In addition to his time in Charlotte this past season, Bjornfot suited up for 14 games with the Panthers. He was signed to a one-year, NHL contract in July by Florida.
Training camp will run until the team's season opener in Springfield on Saturday, October 11. The current training camp roster can be found here.
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025
- Gulls Drop Preseason Game at Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Close Preseason with 3-1 Win over Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Tuomaala and Murchison Score in Preseason Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Wrap up Preseason with 2-0 Loss to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Fight Hard against the Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Bears Top Phantoms 3-2 to Complete Preseason - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Fall in Overtime to T-Birds in Preseason Finale - Providence Bruins
- McGing OT Goal Lifts T-Birds to Exhibition Win over Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Announce Training Camp Roster Changes - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Loan Four Players to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preseason Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 4 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Assign Five Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers Announce Training Camp Roster Changes
- Cooper Black Takes on Year Two Armed with Lessons from Rookie Season
- Daniel Walcott Taking on New Journey After Decade in Syracuse
- Checkers Receive 19 Players from Florida
- Checkers Turn the Page with Start of Training Camp