Checkers Announce Training Camp Roster Changes

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Charlotte Checkers have announced changes to their 2025-26 Training Camp roster, presented by Courtyard Marriott Charlotte City Center.

Charlotte has released defensemen Keaton Pehrson, Michael Suda, Phip Waugh, Bryan Yoon, and forwards Bryce Brodzinski and Mitchell Russell from their professional tryouts (PTO).

The Checkers have also reassigned goaltenders Evan Cormier and Michael Simpson to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The Florida Panthers have loaned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to the Checkers after clearing waivers.

Bjornfot, 24, skated in 50 games with the Checkers in 2024-25, recording three goals and adding 15 assists. The Upplands Vasby, SWE, native appeared in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering seven points (two goals, five assists). In addition to his time in Charlotte this past season, Bjornfot suited up for 14 games with the Panthers. He was signed to a one-year, NHL contract in July by Florida.

Training camp will run until the team's season opener in Springfield on Saturday, October 11. The current training camp roster can be found here.







