Senators Fight Hard against the Marlies
Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators centre Wyatt Bongiovanni against the Toronto Marlies
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens wrapped up their preseason efforts with a Sunday matinee matchup against the Toronto Marlies. Coming off a hard loss Friday night against the Laval Rocket, the Sens look to get back into the win column before their regular season kicks off on Saturday night in Allen Town against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The Sens had many opportunities but could not capitalize while on the other end of the ice, Hunter Shepard made his preseason Sens debut stopping 14 of the 16 shots he saw.
First Period:
Toronto goal (4:17) - Ben King (1), Assist - Marc Johnstone (2)
Second Period:
Toronto goal (18:16) - Marc Johnstone (1), Assists - Marko Sikic (1), Ryan Tverberg (1)
Third Period:
No Scoring
Phil Daoust Media Availability:
Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies exchange pleasantries
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators look for a shot against the Toronto Marlies
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators centre Wyatt Bongiovanni against the Toronto Marlies
(Freestyle Photography)
