Senators Fight Hard against the Marlies

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators centre Wyatt Bongiovanni against the Toronto Marlies

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens wrapped up their preseason efforts with a Sunday matinee matchup against the Toronto Marlies. Coming off a hard loss Friday night against the Laval Rocket, the Sens look to get back into the win column before their regular season kicks off on Saturday night in Allen Town against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Sens had many opportunities but could not capitalize while on the other end of the ice, Hunter Shepard made his preseason Sens debut stopping 14 of the 16 shots he saw.

First Period:

Toronto goal (4:17) - Ben King (1), Assist - Marc Johnstone (2)

Second Period:

Toronto goal (18:16) - Marc Johnstone (1), Assists - Marko Sikic (1), Ryan Tverberg (1)

Third Period:

No Scoring

Phil Daoust Media Availability:

