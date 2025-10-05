Preseason Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORS AT BARRACUDA, 4 PM
PUCK DROP: 4 p.m.
TECH CU Arena, San Jose, Calif.
BROADCAST DETAILS
Today's game is on AHLTV on FloHockey exclusively. To watch: click here
During the regular season, all games will be broadcast in their entirety not only on AHLTV on FloHockey, but on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio and the iHeartRadio App.
DOWNLOAD THE APP
The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
Following a 3-2 shootout loss last night, the Condors will look for the preseason split with San Jose today as the teams wrap up the preseason slate in San Jose.
HUTSON IMPRESSES
Quinn Hutson had two goals last night in his Condors preseason debut. The rookie out of Boston University had 50 points (23g-27a) in 38 games with the Terriers last season.
MARJALA MAGIC
Viljami Marjala, who 44 assists in 54 games with TPS Turku in Finland last year, had two assists last night. The 22-year old is in his fourth season of pro hockey and his first professionally in North America.
LEPPANEN GETS A LOOK
Arto Leppanen figures to be a key part of the Condors defensive corps this season and will get in a preseason game today. His 63 points in Finland last year led the entire league in scoring.
FAMILIAR FACES
Bakersfield will roll out a line of Matvey Petrov, Jayden Grubbe, and James Stefan today, with all three spending time with the Condors last season.
ROOKIE TANDEM
Samuel Jonsson and Nathanial Day will again split the game between the pipes today. Each impressed last night. Bakersfield's veteran netminders, Connor Ingram and Matt Tomkins, figure to start the season when it opens next week.
PROJECTED LINEUP:
Here is today's projected lineup with the goaltenders expected to split action.
Petrov - Grubbe - Stefan
Stonehouse - Copponi - Keppen
Brown - Janicke - Groll
Hamaliuk - Magera - Stuart
Leppanen - Akey
Millman - Prokop
Inamoto - Krebs
Day
Jonsson
UP NEXT
Bakersfield will head back to San Jose on Saturday to open the regular season. The Condors opening weekend at home comes October 18 and 19 with Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway, Lunchbox Giveaway, and a full team autograph session.
