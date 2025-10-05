Preseason Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Published on October 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORS AT BARRACUDA, 4 PM

PUCK DROP: 4 p.m.

TECH CU Arena, San Jose, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Today's game is on AHLTV on FloHockey exclusively. To watch: click here

During the regular season, all games will be broadcast in their entirety not only on AHLTV on FloHockey, but on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio and the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

Following a 3-2 shootout loss last night, the Condors will look for the preseason split with San Jose today as the teams wrap up the preseason slate in San Jose.

HUTSON IMPRESSES

Quinn Hutson had two goals last night in his Condors preseason debut. The rookie out of Boston University had 50 points (23g-27a) in 38 games with the Terriers last season.

MARJALA MAGIC

Viljami Marjala, who 44 assists in 54 games with TPS Turku in Finland last year, had two assists last night. The 22-year old is in his fourth season of pro hockey and his first professionally in North America.

LEPPANEN GETS A LOOK

Arto Leppanen figures to be a key part of the Condors defensive corps this season and will get in a preseason game today. His 63 points in Finland last year led the entire league in scoring.

FAMILIAR FACES

Bakersfield will roll out a line of Matvey Petrov, Jayden Grubbe, and James Stefan today, with all three spending time with the Condors last season.

ROOKIE TANDEM

Samuel Jonsson and Nathanial Day will again split the game between the pipes today. Each impressed last night. Bakersfield's veteran netminders, Connor Ingram and Matt Tomkins, figure to start the season when it opens next week.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Here is today's projected lineup with the goaltenders expected to split action.

Petrov - Grubbe - Stefan

Stonehouse - Copponi - Keppen

Brown - Janicke - Groll

Hamaliuk - Magera - Stuart

Leppanen - Akey

Millman - Prokop

Inamoto - Krebs

Day

Jonsson

UP NEXT

Bakersfield will head back to San Jose on Saturday to open the regular season. The Condors opening weekend at home comes October 18 and 19 with Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway, Lunchbox Giveaway, and a full team autograph session.







American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.