San Jose Tops Condors in Shootout

Published on October 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Quinn Huston (1st, 2nd) scored twice as the Bakersfield Condors fell 3-2 in a preseason shootout loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Huston's first goal opened the scoring off a faceoff win in the attacking zone. After San Jose tied it with a power-play goal in the second, Hutson found a loose puck for his second to make it 2-1.

Both Hutson goals were assisted by fellow linemate Viljemi Marjala. Hutson and Marjala combined for 12 shots.

Samuel Jonsson started in net, making 10 saves on 11 shots in 30+ minutes of work. Nathanial Day worked the second half, stopping 21 of 22 shots.

UP NEXT:

The Condors are in San Jose tomorrow at 4 p.m. to wrap up the preseason. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey. Bakersfield opens the regular season next Saturday in San Jose against the Barracuda.







