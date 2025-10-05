Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-3 in Preseason Tilt

Published on October 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves faced the Milwaukee Admirals in the final exhibition game in preparation for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season Saturday night at Rosemont Ice Arena.

Noel Gunler had a goal and an assist while Yanick Turcotte and Blake Biondi also scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as Chicago fell 4-3 to the Central Division rival Admirals.

Milwaukee opened a two-goal advantage after one period on goals by David Edstrom and Cole O'Hara. Early in the second, the Admirals extended the lead to 3-0 on Oasiz Wiesblatt's score.

Turcotte's goal midway through the second pulled the Wolves to within 3-1. The forward took the puck to the net and solved Admirals goaltender Magnus Chrona from close range. David Gagnon and Noel Gunler recorded assists.

The Wolves kept coming and Biondi's marker late in the second made it a one-goal contest. The forward received a pass from Wolves captain Josiah Slavin and ripped a shot from the right circle that sailed past Chrona. Slavin earned the lone assist on the tally.

The Admirals' Joey Willis found the back of the net midway through the third to make it 4-2 before the Wolves again bounced back.

While skating on the power play in the waning moments, Gunler pounced on a rebound and buried a shot from the slot past Chrona for the final margin. Justin Robidas and Joel Nystrom had assists.

Amir Miftakhov (17 saves) and Ruslan Khazheyev (seven saves) split time in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (26 saves) went the distance for the Admirals.

Up next: The Wolves open the 2025-26 regular season when they travel to Iowa to face Wild on Oct. 11 (6 p.m.).







