Wolf Pack Release Three from PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released forward Chongmin Lee and defensemen Cullen Ferguson and Theo Calvas from their professional tryout agreements (PTO).

All three players will report to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 14 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 26 players.

Forwards (14): Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (10): Jackson Dorrington, Casey Fitzgerald, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Scott Morrow, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (2): Talyn Boyko and Dylan Garand

