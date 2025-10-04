Bears Reduce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA - Oct. 4, 2025) - The Hershey Bears have reduced the club's 2025 Training Camp Roster, sending 12 players to the ECHL.

The following players on American Hockey League contracts with Hershey have been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays:

-Kaden Bohlsen, F

-Lyden Breen, F

-Seth Eisele, G

-John Fusco, D

-Patrick Guzzo, F

-Kyler Kupka, F

-Connor Mayer, D

-Simon Pinard, F

The following players have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to South Carolina:

-Stanley Cooley, F

-D.J. King, D

-Nolan Krenzen, D

The following player has been released from his tryout agreement and will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals:

-Patrick Moynihan, F

Hershey concludes the preseason tomorrow at Lehigh Valley with a 3:05 p.m. contest at PPL Center. The club's Opening Night Roster will be released next week.

The Bears will host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center as they officially drop the puck on the 2025-26 regular season, presented by Penn State Health. CLICK HERE to purchase single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season.







American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.