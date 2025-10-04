Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Six Players from Syracuse Crunch, Assign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse

Published on October 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Dylan Duke, Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin and Wojciech Stachowiak, along with defensemen Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Roman Schmidt, from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, goaltender Brandon Halverson has been assigned to Syracuse.

Halverson, 29, played in 43 games for the Crunch last season, posting a 22-11-8 record with a .915 save percentage, 2.22 goals-against average and five shutouts. He also played in one game with the Lightning. The Traverse City, Michigan, native represented Syracuse as one of two North Division goaltenders at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and was a co-recipient of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season as one of the goaltenders on the team which allowed the fewest goals per game in the regular season. He was also named the Crunch's MVP in the team's year-end awards.

Halverson has played a total of 109 career AHL games between the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack and Tucson Roadrunners, logging a 47-43-15 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound goaltender made his first career NHL start and recorded 19 saves for the Lightning March 22 at Utah.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a two-year NHL contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.

