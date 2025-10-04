Syracuse Crunch Loan Forwards Reece Newkirk, Spencer Kersten and Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forwards Reece Newkirk and Spencer Kersten and defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released goaltender Ethan Langenegger from his PTO.

Newkirk, 24, played in both preseason games this season tallying an assist. He skated in six games with the Crunch last season earning three assists. He also skated in 10 games with the Solar Bears, tallying five goals and eight points, and 13 games with the Florida Everblades, earning 10 points (2g, 8a). The 6-foot, 179-pound forward additionally played in 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds recording one goal and two assists.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Crunch, Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 16 points (3g, 13a) and 125 career ECHL games with Solar Bears, Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 96 points (44g, 52a) all since 2021. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft. Newkirk was acquired by the Crunch last season in a trade with Springfield on Feb. 20.

Kersten, 25, appeared in both preseason games with the Crunch this season earning two assists. He played in nine games with the Crunch last season posting one goal. He has also skated in 60 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, earning 25 goals and 55 points, and two games with the Belleville Senators. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January tallying 11 goals and six assists in 12 games during the month.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 11 career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators, tallying one goal, and 70 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 61 points (27g, 34a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.

Harpur, 28, played in both preseason games with the Crunch recording an assist. He skated in 13 games with the Crunch last season tallying three assists. He also appeared in 44 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL recording two goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has played in 30 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, totaling seven assists and 154 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, earning seven goals and 26 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

