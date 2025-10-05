We're in Our Preseason Era Bad Blood Against Rival Penguins

Published on October 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Taylor Swift theme for Saturday's preseason home opener for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms definitely featured some Bad Blood in a scrappy affair against their northeast Pennsylvania rivals as visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton snagged a 3-1 victory in Allentown.

The visiting Penguins were able to Shake it Off when repeatedly finding themselves in penalty troubles as they held the Phantoms to 0-for-5 on the power play. Don't Blame Oscar Eklind who broke the shutout bid of Filip Larsson with under two minutes left with a 6-on-5 extra attacker goal.

Kyle Criscuolo of the Penguins knows All To Well how to score goals at PPL Center having played for the Phantoms six seasons ago. The 33-year-old veteran played the role of Anti-Hero with his 5-on-3 blast in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead at the time.

We also knew Zach Gallant was Trouble when he walked in early in the first period to deposit the rebound of a scintillating save by Carson Bjarnason early in the game. But Gallant put it right back into the Blank Space for the first goal of the game to get the Penguins on the board.

An Enchanted Blake Pietila was The Man when he scored in the third period on a top-shelf blast from the high slot that went off the upper-back bar and right back out.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Max Graham Did Something Bad and was Guilty as Sin when he sparked the Bad Blood with his hard elbow at Emile Chouinard. Undersized Tucker Robertson, who wears 22, was Fearless against when he stepped up for his fallen teammate in a good scrap. Garrett Wilson simultaneously left Zach Gallant in a Lavendar Haze with his takedown on the opposite side of the ice.

Trying to make up for some Karma in the building where they have been eliminated in back-to-back postseasons, the Penguins surrendered Eklind's deflection at the net-front with 1:48 remaining when he got a piece of an Alex Bump shot on a play also assisted by fellow rookie Denver Barkey.

But that was ultimately all the Phantoms would get in this Love Story in a 3-1 setback. The Phantoms and Hershey Bears will be once again Dancing with Our Hands Tied on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. to conclude our Preseason Era at PPL Center.

The Fortnight length preseason concludes next week as the Phantoms prepare for Opening Night on Saturday, October 11 against the Belleville Senators featuring a pregame light show as well as Rally Towels for the first 5,000 fans. Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m. including Phantoms Trading Card Sets.







