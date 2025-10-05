Chernyshov Shines in Preseason Opening Win

Bakerfield, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (1-0-0-0) kicked off their 2025 preseason with a 3-2 shootout win over the Bakersfield Condors (0-1-0-0) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena. Rookie forward Igor Chernyshov scored in regulation and again in the shootout to earn First Star honors, while Anthony Vincent netted the tying goal in the third period.

Bakersfield struck first midway through the opening frame when Quinn Hutson (1) buried a feed from Viljami Marjala to make it 1-0. After the Condors carried the lead into the second, San Jose's power play went to work early in the period as Chernyshov (1) converted on a setup from Oliver Wahlstrom and Oskar Olausson to even the score at one.

Hutson (2) answered back later in the second with his second of the night to restore the Condors' lead, but the Barracuda rallied again in the third. At 6:50, Vincent lifted in a Kyle Crnkovic pass from in tight to knot the game 2-2, eventually forcing overtime.

Neither team found the winner in the extra frame, setting the stage for a shootout. Olausson and Chernyshov both scored for San Jose, while Matt Davis turned aside both Bakersfield attempts to secure the victory. Davis finished with 19 saves on 20 shots in relief of Gabe Carriere, who stopped 12 of 13 through the first half of the game.

San Jose outshot Bakersfield 34-33 and went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Condors were 0-for-3.

The Barracuda wrap up the preseason on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. at Tech CU Arena against the Bakersfield Condors, before opening the regular season against the same opponent on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. Opening Night, presented by Rotten Robbie, will feature a full-arena magnet schedule giveaway. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

