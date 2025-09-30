Condors Host San Jose in Preseason Action Saturday

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Get your first look at the 2025-26 Condors in preseason action on Saturday as the team hosts the San Jose Barracuda on Dignity Health Home Ice at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. All lower level seats are just $20! The game will be broadcast on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Bakersfield heads to San Jose on Sunday at 4 p.m. to wrap up the preseason slate.







American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

