Condors Host San Jose in Preseason Action Saturday
Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Get your first look at the 2025-26 Condors in preseason action on Saturday as the team hosts the San Jose Barracuda on Dignity Health Home Ice at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. All lower level seats are just $20! The game will be broadcast on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Bakersfield heads to San Jose on Sunday at 4 p.m. to wrap up the preseason slate.
