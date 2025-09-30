Rangers Assign Eleven to Wolf Pack Training Camp Roster

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned eleven players to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

The club assigned seven forwards, two defensemen, and two goaltenders to Hartford.

Forwards (7): Anton Blidh, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Dylan Roobroeck, and Carey Terrance

Defensemen (2): Blake Hillman and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (2): Talyn Boyko and Dylan Garand

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 22 forwards, eleven defensemen, and four goaltenders for a total of 37 players.

Forwards (22): Anton Blidh, Brett Budgell*, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Liam Devlin*, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Mark Kaleinikovas*, Noah Kane*, Zakary Karpa, Chongmin Lee*, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Shane Ott*, Mikael Robidoux*, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Daniel Tedesco*, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (11): Theo Calvas*, Nick Carabin*, Jackson Dorrington, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Jae Seung Lee*, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (4): Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung

