Flyers Sending 11 Players to Phantoms

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned 10 players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

F - Denver Barkey

F - Alex Bump

F - Alexis Gendron

F - Devin Kaplan

D - Emil Andrae

D - Helge Grans

D - Hunter McDonald

D - Ty Murchison

G - Carson Bjarnason

G - Aleksei Kolosov

Additionally, forward Anthony Richard has been placed on Waivers for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 1.

The roster for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms now stands at 37 players and will become 38 players with the addition of Richard.

Lehigh Valley opens the preseason on Wednesday night at the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms are expected to look at many of the tryout players during this first game.

The Phantoms are at home for a pair of preseason games this weekend on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears.

PHANTOMS ROSTER (OCTOBER 1)

3 Helge Grans - D

4 Ty Murchison - D

6 Emil Andrae - D

7 Ben Meehan - D

9 Carson Golder - F

10 Tucker Robertson - F

11 Nick Capone - F

13 Massimo Rizzo - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

17 Garrett Wilson - F

19 Hunter McDonald - D

20 Cooper Marody - F

21 Alex Bump - F

23 Karsen Dorwart - F

24 Carter Berger - D

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

43 Oscar Eklind - F

52 Denver Barkey - F

72 Alexis Gendron - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

90 Anthony Richard - F

1 Yaniv Perets - G

33 Vinnie Purpura - G

34 Carson Bjarnason - G

35 Aleksei Kolosov - G

80 Keith Petruzzelli - G

Tryout Skaters

2 Yvan Mongo - F

8 Nolan Deveaux - F

15 Nolan Burke - F

22 Jacob Frasca - F

26 Artem Kulakov - D

40 Connor McMenamin - F

41 Jacob LeGuerrier - D

44 Jeremy Michel - F

45 Jack Page - F

55 Vincent Sevigny - D

57 Jordan Frasca - F

