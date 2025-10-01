Flyers Sending 11 Players to Phantoms
Published on September 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned 10 players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
F - Denver Barkey
F - Alex Bump
F - Alexis Gendron
F - Devin Kaplan
D - Emil Andrae
D - Helge Grans
D - Hunter McDonald
D - Ty Murchison
G - Carson Bjarnason
G - Aleksei Kolosov
Additionally, forward Anthony Richard has been placed on Waivers for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 1.
The roster for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms now stands at 37 players and will become 38 players with the addition of Richard.
Lehigh Valley opens the preseason on Wednesday night at the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms are expected to look at many of the tryout players during this first game.
The Phantoms are at home for a pair of preseason games this weekend on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears.
PHANTOMS ROSTER (OCTOBER 1)
3 Helge Grans - D
4 Ty Murchison - D
6 Emil Andrae - D
7 Ben Meehan - D
9 Carson Golder - F
10 Tucker Robertson - F
11 Nick Capone - F
13 Massimo Rizzo - F
14 Emile Chouinard - D
17 Garrett Wilson - F
19 Hunter McDonald - D
20 Cooper Marody - F
21 Alex Bump - F
23 Karsen Dorwart - F
24 Carter Berger - D
27 Samu Tuomaala - F
36 Sawyer Boulton - F
43 Oscar Eklind - F
52 Denver Barkey - F
72 Alexis Gendron - F
74 Zayde Wisdom - F
90 Anthony Richard - F
1 Yaniv Perets - G
33 Vinnie Purpura - G
34 Carson Bjarnason - G
35 Aleksei Kolosov - G
80 Keith Petruzzelli - G
Tryout Skaters
2 Yvan Mongo - F
8 Nolan Deveaux - F
15 Nolan Burke - F
22 Jacob Frasca - F
26 Artem Kulakov - D
40 Connor McMenamin - F
41 Jacob LeGuerrier - D
44 Jeremy Michel - F
45 Jack Page - F
55 Vincent Sevigny - D
57 Jordan Frasca - F
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are in Our Hockey Era
Join us for a weekend of hockey and Taylor vibes - sing along to your favorite hits, cheer on the Phantoms, and celebrate the release of Life of Showgirl. It all goes down October 4th and 5th!
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025
- Flyers Sending 11 Players to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Turn the Page with Start of Training Camp - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Get Five from Nashville - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Assign Eleven to Wolf Pack Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host San Jose in Preseason Action Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme and Promotional Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds' Captain Max McCormick to Undergo Hip Surgery - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Opening Weekend Set for October 17 & 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Flyers Sending 11 Players to Phantoms
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster
- Flyers Move 10 Players to Phantoms
- Looking Ahead to Training Camp
- Flyers and Rangers Split Rookie Series