Flyers Move 10 Players to Phantoms

Published on September 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that 10 players are being returned or assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. The Flyers also announced injury updates regarding some possible Phantoms players.

Three players on NHL contracts have been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

- Massimo Rizzo (F)

- Tucker Robertson (F)

- Samu Tuomaala (F)

Additionally, six players on AHL contracts have been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

- Sawyer Boulton (F)

- Cooper Marody (F)

- Garrett Wilson (F)

- Zayde Wisdom (F)

- Yaniv Perets (G)

- Keith Petruzzelli (G)

Additionally, one player has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow when he is eligible:

- Oscar Eklind (F)

Per General Manager Daniel Briere:

Defenseman Ethan Samson has an upper-body injury and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.

Defenseman Oliver Bonk remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Karsen Dorwart remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Lane Pederson remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

