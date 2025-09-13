Grebenkin Rocks Home OT Winner in Rookie Series Opener

Allentown, PA - Nikita Grebenkin put the finishing touches on a high-energy thriller as fans welcomed the return of hockey at PPL Center in an exciting opening act in the fourth annual Rookie Series at PPL Center. Grebenkin's overtime goal less than one minute into the extra frame capped a strong performance for the second-year pro while proclaiming his intentions to compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster in Philadelphia.

The battle of top prospects of the two rivals gave coaches of both teams a chance to see how their players would react when thrown into the fire on just Day 2 of their Rookie Camps. With barely any practices under their belts, players on both sides showed a strong compete-level in an entertaining affair. The Flyers and Rangers rematch on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

Denver Barkey broke through with Philadelphia's first goal of the night while familiar faces at PPL Center, Alexis Gendron and Jacob Gaucher, also scored for the Oragne and Black. Gendron and Gaucher tied for the team lead in goals on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season with 20 apiece.

The Rangers were led by returning Rookie Series nemeses Brennan Othmann and Dylan Roobroeck who both scored in the first period. Raoul Boilard put New York back in front late in the second before Gaucher equalized for Philly midway through the third.

The game also marked new Lehigh Valley head coach John Snowden's first game as a bench boss at PPL Center. And the night also featured a packed-house pressbox including front-office management and NHL coaches watching on and taking notes on their prized future stars. Daniel Briere, Keith Jones and Rick Tocchet were among the interested parties at the game.

The Flyers were perhaps still finding their feet when the New York Rangers raced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest. Brennan Othmann was left alone on the doorstep when Noah Laba from the corner found him open to score past the stick side of Carson Bjarnason at 3:58 into the game. Just 35 seconds later, it was Dylan Roobroeck from the right boards sneaking through a shot that handcuffed Bjarnason giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. After a rocky start, Bjarnason settled down and found his game making several huge saves including some impressive breakaway stops.

Philadelphia cranked it up in the second period with a 20-shot barrage on Hugo Ollas. Newcomer Tucker Robertson was eager to impress in his Orange and Black debut since arriving from the Seattle Kraken organization a couple weeks ago via trade. He cruised up the right wing and connected with an open Denver Barkey on the backdoor who slammed it home for the Flyers' debut lamplighter at 3:8 into the second period.

Three minutes later, Othmann came dangerously close to second his second of the night when his power-play blast caromed off the post. Philadelphia turned that break into their advantage with a shorthanded rush the other way. Karsen Dorwart's first of two assists was a centering pass to Gendron busting for the net-front who deflected a goal off the backhand and over the shoulder of Ollas. But the puck went in and out of the cage so quickly that the officials initially couldn't tell. After a quick deliberation, it was eventually determined that Gendron did indeed score the shortie and the Flyers had tied it at 2-2 at 6:16 into the second.

Tensions escalated in the second period with a handful of skirmishes and scraps. Jacob Gaucher dropped the gloves with New York's Corbin Vaughn in a quick scrap early in the period after Vaughn had already displayed a nasty streak earlier in the contest.

Sawyer Boulton had enough. With 3:35 remaining in the second period, he stepped up for his teammates and inflicted some robust punishment on Vaughn in a furious flurry of throws that also officially ended Vaughn's evening via his second fight in the same game. Boulton victoriously raised his arms to the roaring crowd on his way back to the dressing room.

Devin Kaplan weaved his way through the Rangers' defense from right to left and then found Jacob Gaucher alone in front for the equalizing goal at 10:02 into the third. For the fourth time in seven Rookie Series contests, the fierce rivals would go to overtime.

Ethan Samson collected in his end and connected with Dorwart who was able to hang on while Philadelphia exchanged players at the bench. A fresh Grebenkin joined the attack and Dorwart's drop to Grebenkin was perfectly placed for the second-year pro to blast home the winner and complete the comeback effort while giving the Flyers their only lead of the evening.

Saturday's rematch between the Flyers and Rangers is at 5:05 p.m. after which both teams will head back to their training facilities to resume Rookie Camp on Sunday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 3:58 - NYR, B. Othmann (N. Laba, S. Morrow) (0-1)

1st 4:33 - NYR, D. Roobroeck (S. Morrow) (0-2)

2nd 3:08 - PHI, D. Barkey (T. Robertson) (1-2)

2nd 6:16 - PHI, A. Gendron, K. Dorwart) (SH) (2-2)

2nd 13:39 - NYR, R. Boilard (B. McConnell-Barker) (2-3)

3rd 10:02 - PHI, J. Gaucher (D. Kaplan) (3-3)

OT 0:57 - PHI, N. Grebenkin (K. Dorwart, E. Samson) (4-3)

Shots:

PHI 35 - NYR 24

PP:

PHI 0/2, NYR 0/2

Goaltenders:

PHI - C. Bjarnason (W) (21/24)

NYR - H. Ollas (L) (31/35) >







