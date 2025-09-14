Blackhawks and Oliver Moore Shut Down Blues in OT

St. Paul, MN - The Chicago Blackhawks bested the St. Louis Blues in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Challenge 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night inside TRIA Rink.

St. Louis opened the scoring 1:18 into the game with a marker from Otto Stenberg to give the Blues a 1-0 advantage.

Chicago pulled even in the 2nd period when Sam Rinzel spotted fellow defenseman Taige Harding across the offensive zone, who snapped the puck into a yawning cage.

Moments later, d-man Ryan Mast grabbed the puck off the wall after a tied up faceoff and threw a shot net front. The defenseman's bid slid through the Blues' goaltender Matthew Koprowski and gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 edge.

With eight minutes to go in the 3rd period, St. Louis tied the game with a goal from Anthony Kehrer. Stanislav Berezhnoy helped force overtime in between the pipes for Chicago, making 31 saves including multiple important stops in the waining moments of regulation.

Just 24 seconds into overtime, Oliver Moore sped down the wing and deked to his forehand in-tight to give Chicago the 3-2 victory.

Next up, the Blackhawks will play their second and final game of the Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild at TRIA Rink. The puck drops on Sunday, September 14 at 3:00pm CT and can be streamed on Blackhawks.com .







