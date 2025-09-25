CHD Sled Hockey T-Birds Outfitted in New White Jerseys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds' decade-long partnership with the Center for Human Development (CHD) enters an exciting new chapter this season. Just as the Thunderbirds unveiled new primary white jerseys earlier this month, the CHD Sled Hockey Thunderbirds teams also have been outfitted in the new-look sweaters and will compete in them throughout their 2025-26 season. The sled hockey team operates in conjunction with CHD's All In Barrier Free Recreation.

"We deeply value our relationship with CHD, All In, and the Sled Hockey Thunderbirds. We closely align with their mission of inclusion and being champions of the Springfield community," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The growth of the Sled Hockey Thunderbirds has been tremendous, allowing so many people of all ages the opportunity to play and fall in love with this sport."

The CHD Sled Hockey Thunderbirds now boast nearly 40 players across three teams: a junior squad comprised of players aged 4-13, a recreation team for newcomers to the sport, and a travel team that competes in the Northeast Sled Hockey League. The travel team has captured silver and gold medals in the last two Empire State Games, which take place annually in Lake Placid, N.Y.

"Springfield truly is a hockey town, and including sled hockey into this institution has allowed more fans to become players," said Ryan Kincade, Outreach Coordinator for CHD's All In Barrier Free Recreation and captain of the Sled Hockey Thunderbirds travel team. "I can see and feel firsthand the impact this organization has on individuals. It brings together every age and ability level and opens people's eyes to the capabilities of those with differing abilities. It brings a sense of inclusivity and brings people together; the positive impact is real."

Since their inception, the Sled Hockey Thunderbirds' successes have allowed the team to bring in talented players throughout the Northeast, as players from Syracuse, Buffalo, and Boston all now take the ice for the program.

"The Sled Hockey Thunderbirds' growth has allowed us to hone top-tier players directly from Western Massachusetts and involve so many people that may not have otherwise had the opportunity to compete, learn, and become part of a team," added Kincade. "The camaraderie is second to none."

The Center for Human Development (CHD) provides a broad range of high-quality, community-oriented human services dedicated to promoting, enhancing, and protecting the dignity and welfare of people in need. At CHD, inclusion isn't just a policy - it's a daily practice.

Fans looking to learn more about how to become part of the CHD Sled Hockey Thunderbirds team can do so.

