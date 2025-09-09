T-Birds Sign F Kale Kessy to One-Year Extension

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today they have re-signed forward Kale Kessy to a one-year AHL contract extension.

Kessy, 32, is entering his 13th professional season and has logged 359 regular season games of AHL experience, posting 43 points (21g, 22a) and 961 penalty minutes. He has additionally skated in 13 Calder Cup playoff contests, including all three games of the Thunderbirds' postseason series against the Providence Bruins last April.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2011 NHL Draft, Kessy has also dressed in the AHL for the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Manitoba Moose, Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Hershey Bears, Iowa Wild, and Syracuse Crunch.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2011 NHL Draft, Kessy has also dressed in the AHL for the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Manitoba Moose, Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Hershey Bears, Iowa Wild, and Syracuse Crunch.







