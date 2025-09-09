Eagles Sign Forward Reilly Connors to AHL Deal

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Reilly Connors to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger posted five goals and three assists in 13 games with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2024-25 campaign.

Connors began his pro career after notching two goals and seven assists in 35 contests at St. Lawrence University in 2024-25. The Madison, Connecticut native started his college career at Yale University, where he would amass 12 goals and 14 assists in 91 total games. He would also serve as the Bulldogs' team captain during the 2023-24 season.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season go on sale Friday, September 12th at 10am MT. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.