American Hockey League Announces Addition to Hockey Operations Staff
Published on September 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Riley Yerkovich has been hired as the league's Director, Officiating and Player Safety.
Among his duties will be management of the AHL's staff of on-ice officials and of the league's Player Safety Committee.
A native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Yerkovich joins the AHL after three seasons in the officiating department at the ECHL. He was previously a referee working in the AHL, the ECHL and the IIHF, and was a member of USA Hockey's Officiating Development Program.
In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
