Providence Bruins Announce 2025-26 Season Single Game Tickets on Sale
Published on September 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, September 9, that single game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are on sale now. The P-Bruins will face-off against every opponent in the Eastern Conference at least once at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for the second straight season.
Single game tickets are available at the Amica Mutual Pavilion Box Office and online at www.ProvidenceBruins.com. This year will feature brand new Promo Packs, including tickets and exclusive merchandise like P-Bruins Top Gun & Scooby Doo Bobbleheads, Specialty T-Shirts, and Margaritaville Bucket Hats.
