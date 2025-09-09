Brad Krakowitz Named Video Coach for Griffins

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday announced Brad Krakowitz as the new Grand Rapids Griffins video coach, helping the staff prepare, evaluate and assess their game both as a team and as individuals. Krakowitz replaces Erich Junge who is now the assistant video coordinator for the Red Wings.

Krakowitz most recently served as the assistant video coordinator for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners from 2022-25. In addition to his role with the Roadrunners, Krakowitz served as the assistant coach for the Tucson Jr. Roadrunners from 2019-2023, working primarily with their high school teams. He also worked for Recruit Scouting from 2020-22, scouting draft eligible prospects. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Krakowitz played on the inaugural Tucson Jr. Roadrunners high school team that finished as state runners-up in 2019.

Tickets for the Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. remain available to the general public through griffinshockey.com.







American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.