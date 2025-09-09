Firebirds Individual Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

Published on September 9, 2025

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), have released individual game tickets for all 2025-26 regular-season home games. Starting today, fans can lock individual tickets for all the must-see matchups, can't-miss giveaways, and the Valley's best family night out. Be a part of Firebirds Territory!

Individual game tickets are available now or by visiting the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena to purchase tickets for all home games with no additional online fees during the following box office hours of operation:

Tuesday, September 9: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 10: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 11 (Concert Day): 10 a.m. - Showtime

Friday, September 12 (Concert Day): 10 a.m. - Showtime

The Firebirds' season is filled with marquee moments that bring together hockey, entertainment, and community. It all begins with the Home Opener on October 10 vs. San Diego presented by Acrisure, featuring an arena-wide rally towel giveaway and other pre-game celebrations. Fans can also plan ahead for other highly anticipated event theme nights including Dia de los Muertos on November 1 presented by Verizon and Military Appreciation Night on November 11 presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, each offering specialty jerseys and unique giveaways. Plus, the return of fan favorites like Teddy Bear Toss Night, New Year's Eve Celebration, Kraken Night, Kids Take Over Night, and more will make Acrisure Arena the place to be all season long.







