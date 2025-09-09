IceHogs 2025-26 Season to Start with Annual Opening Night Block Party

The Rockford IceHogs 2025-26 season will start with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The block party has become an annual fan-favorite tradition and this year will feature live music by Chicago guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and multiple Blues Music Award-winner Ronnie Baker Brooks, plus local food trucks, a free craft beer tasting, kids' activities, a T-shirt giveaway, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Milwaukee Admirals inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

Location: The block party will take place outside the BMO Center at the corner of Main St. and Elm St. with the music stage located in Lot 7.

Giveaway: The IceHogs are teaming up with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford to present free T-shirts to the first 3,000 fans on Opening Night at the block party.

Red Carpet: IceHogs players are expected to walk the red carpet through the block party and into the arena at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Radio: Double T will broadcast live from the block party on 96.7 The Eagle.

Food Trucks:

Blaz'in Magic BBQ

Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses

Inzombia Coffee

Olivo Taco

Sassy Mac Boys

Craft Beer Tasting: Fans 21 and older can sample some craft beers at various tables courtesy of Lamonica Beverages. The beer tasting is free but interested fans must present their ID at the check-in table to receive a wrist band.

Activities: The Rockford Park District inflatable street hockey rink will be set up on Elm Street for the kids!

Tickets: Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other IceHogs home games will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. IceHogs Insiders will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Season ticket members can already purchase additional single game tickets at any time through Account Manager.

The IceHogs released the full promotional calendar for the season last week. View them all at IceHogs.com.







