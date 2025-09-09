Tucson Roadrunners Partner with Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation to Launch Shott's Tots in Tucson

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today a partnership with the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation to bring Shott's Tots to Tucson. Shott's Tots is a Learn to Play hockey program partnered with the NHL, NHLPA and USA Hockey, bringing the Expanded Learn to Play model to Arizona.

The Expanded Learn to Play program will provide equipment and logistical support, enabling the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation and Tucson Junior Roadrunners to execute and offer opportunities for future hockey players to take their first steps in the sport.

NHL, NHLPA and USA Hockey's Expanded Learn to Play program helps aspiring young hockey players develop fundamental skills to succeed both on and off the ice. The program teaches foundational hockey skills, including skating, puck handling, passing and shooting. The focus is on building confidence and creating a fun, supportive environment for players to learn.

With support of the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF), all equipment is provided for new players. Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

The Tucson program will feature 24 on-ice sessions at Tucson Arena throughout the fall and winter, and is divided into three separate eight-session sets:

- Fall: Sept. 20-Nov. 23, 2025

- Early Winter: Dec. 6-Jan. 10, 2026

- Late Winter: Jan. 17-Mar. 1, 2026

The NHL, NHLPA, USA Hockey, Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation, Tucson Roadrunners and the Tucson Junior Roadrunners are proud to continue growing the program while creating a welcoming environment for new hockey families in Southern Arizona.

As part of their involvement, the Roadrunners will help supply ice time, provide drop-in appearances from Roadrunners players and mascot Dusty and offer complimentary tickets to Shott's Tots participants and their families for upcoming Roadrunners games.

Registration Options Program registration includes eight weeks of on-ice instruction led by certified coaches:

- $300 - New Players (Tuition & Full Equipment Package)

- $175 - Returning Players (Tuition Only)

Registration is open now. All participants must be born between 2014 and 2020. No skating experience is required and beginners are welcome.

The first on-ice session will be held Saturday, Sept. 20 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. AZT.

Program Details

- Location: Tucson Convention Center

- Start Date: Saturday, September 20

- Sessions: 8 per season

- Length: 45 minutes each

- Ages: 5-11

Registration & Information

- Register Here - Fall Session

- Program Information - Shott's Tots Tucson

To learn more about the Shott's Tots program and participating rinks throughout Arizona, visit AZHockeyLegacy.org.

About the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation

The Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting hockey programming and growing the sport across Arizona. Established in memory of Matt Shott, a pioneer of NHL youth initiatives in the state, the Foundation works to provide opportunities for all members of the community to experience the game he loved.

The Foundation's mission is to preserve and expand the Arizona hockey ecosystem through strategic investments, partnerships, and programming. Matt's lasting impact is visible across Arizona rinks, where banners with his name and number hang in tribute to his vision and leadership.







