Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Assigned to Griffins

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned left wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (BRANS-egg NEE-gard) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brandsegg-Nygard, the 15th overall pick by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, has one assist and two penalty minutes in nine games with the Red Wings this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 against Montreal and later bagged his first NHL point on Oct. 23 at the New York Islanders. Last season, the 20-year-old competed in two regular-season games with the Griffins before tying for the team lead with three points (2-1-3) in three playoff outings. Also in 2024-25, Brandsegg-Nygard skated in his first Swedish Hockey League season with Skelleftea and totaled 11 points (5-6-11) in 42 regular-season games, adding six points (4-2-6) in 11 postseason contests. To cap off his 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-1 forward registered a team-high four assists in five games with Team Norway at the World Championship.

Prior to coming to North America last season, the Olso, Norway, native spent two campaigns in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's second pro division, with Mora IK from 2022-24. With Mora IK, Brandsegg-Nygard notched a combined 21 points (9-12-21) in 52 regular-season games. Brandsegg-Nygard spent his youth career with Valerenga's youth program in Norway from 2018-22 before suiting up for the senior team in the professional ranks at the age of 16.

At the international level, Brandsegg-Nygard has competed in four World Junior Championships with Team Norway in addition to the past two World Championships. At the 2024 World Championship, he ranked first on the team with three goals and third with five points (3-2-5).

