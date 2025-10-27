San Diego Gulls Assign Ryan Lautenbach & Coulson Pitre to Tulsa
Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forwards Ryan Lautenbach and Coulson Pitre to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Lautenbach, 25 (2/27/00), appeared in three games for the Gulls in 2024-25 on an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Prior to signing, he tallied 6-15=21 points, 19 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +5 rating in 40 NCAA games for the University of Massachusetts in 2024-25, helping lead the Minutemen to an appearance in the NCAA Regional Finals. He set NCAA career highs in points and goals in 2023-24, posting 10-14=24 points in 37 games. In 2021-22, he helped UMass win the Hockey East Championship. In 141 career NCAA games, the 5-11, 190-pound forward earned 23-46=69 points with 70 PIM and a +2 rating.
A Dearborn, Mich. native, Lautenbach also appeared in 101 career games for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 21-58=79 points with 98 PIM and a +5 rating. He also skated in two USHL playoff games for the Lancers in 2020-21.
Pitre, 20 (12/13/2004), tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2023-24. He missed the start of the 2025-26 season with injury.
The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.
