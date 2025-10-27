San Diego Gulls Assign Ryan Lautenbach & Coulson Pitre to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forwards Ryan Lautenbach and Coulson Pitre to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. 

Lautenbach, 25 (2/27/00), appeared in three games for the Gulls in 2024-25 on an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Prior to signing, he tallied 6-15=21 points, 19 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +5 rating in 40 NCAA games for the University of Massachusetts in 2024-25, helping lead the Minutemen to an appearance in the NCAA Regional Finals. He set NCAA career highs in points and goals in 2023-24, posting 10-14=24 points in 37 games. In 2021-22, he helped UMass win the Hockey East Championship. In 141 career NCAA games, the 5-11, 190-pound forward earned 23-46=69 points with 70 PIM and a +2 rating.

A Dearborn, Mich. native, Lautenbach also appeared in 101 career games for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 21-58=79 points with 98 PIM and a +5 rating. He also skated in two USHL playoff games for the Lancers in 2020-21.

Pitre, 20 (12/13/2004), tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2023-24. He missed the start of the 2025-26 season with injury.

The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.







