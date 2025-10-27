Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Checkers

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte.

The 24-year-old blue liner played in the Checkers' season opener before being recalled to Florida, where he was serving as an extra defenseman but did not play. Last season Bjornfot posted 18 points (3g, 15a) in 50 games for Charlotte while also appearing in 14 games for the Panthers.

The Checkers are preparing for a three-game road swing through the Atlantic Division that kicks off Wednesday in Hartford.







American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

