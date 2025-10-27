Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Checkers
Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte.
The 24-year-old blue liner played in the Checkers' season opener before being recalled to Florida, where he was serving as an extra defenseman but did not play. Last season Bjornfot posted 18 points (3g, 15a) in 50 games for Charlotte while also appearing in 14 games for the Panthers.
The Checkers are preparing for a three-game road swing through the Atlantic Division that kicks off Wednesday in Hartford.
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025
- San Diego Gulls Assign Ryan Lautenbach & Coulson Pitre to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Sixth Season in 2025-26 - Rochester Americans
- Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Weekly Report: October 27 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Begin Homestand Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Renwick and Laatsch Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sergei Murashov Named Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ethen Frank Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.