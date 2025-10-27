Renwick and Laatsch Recalled from Wheeling

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Nolan Renwick from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, defenseman Daniel Laatsch has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Wheeling.

Both rookies have accrued four points through Wheeling's first three games of the 2025-26 season. Renwick piled up two goals and two assists, while Laatsch posted four assists, tied for the Nailers' team lead and tied for most by ECHL rookie defensemen.

Renwick skated in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, the team's opening-night win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 11. The 24-year-old from Milestone, Saskatchewan also scored two goals in four AHL games with the Penguins at the end of last season.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. He posted collegiate highs with 15 assists and 24 points during his senior season while logging a team-best plus-25 rating for the Black Bears.

In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

Laatsch was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (215th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he picked up 26 points (6G-20A) in 126 career games.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Altoona Wisconsin, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 10, 2025.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Oct. 29, a clash against the only other remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, the Providence Bruins. Puck drop between the Pens and P-Bruins is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

