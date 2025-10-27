Sergei Murashov Named Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 26.

Murashov, 21, started two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last week, securing the win in both contests. He turned aside 51 of the 52 shots that he faced for a .981 save percentage. On Wednesday evening, Murashov made 26 saves in the Penguins' 4-1 victory over Lehigh Valley, and his 25 saves on Saturday night against the Charlotte Checkers resulted in the second shutout of his AHL career.

Murashov only allowed one goal in 120 minutes of work. Furthermore, he denied all 42 shots he faced while teams were skating at five-on-five.

The 21-year-old is 5-0-0 this season, helping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a perfect 7-0-0-0 record thus far. Overall, he leads the league in wins, ranks second with his 1.40 goals against average and third in save percentage (.949).

A fourth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft, Murashov is 17-3-0 with a 2.34 GAA, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 AHL appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since debuting last October.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Oct. 29, a clash against the only other remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, the Providence Bruins. Puck drop between the Pens and P-Bruins is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.