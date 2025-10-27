Weekly Report: October 27

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers hosted the league-leading Penguins over the weekend, and while Charlotte was able to secure one point in the standings, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton departed with its undefeated record still intact.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

3-2-1-0

Home record

2-1-1-0

Road record

1-1-0-0

Last week's record

0-1-1-0

Last 10 games

3-2-1-0

Division Standings

4th

Conference Standings

7th

League Standings

12th

Penguins 4, Checkers 0

The Penguins would get on the board less than 90 seconds into their first matchup with Charlotte of the season, and the Checkers couldn't quite right the ship from there. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued to tack onto their lead and netminder Sergei Murashov denied all 25 shots that he faced as the Penguins handed Charlotte its first home loss of the season.

Penguins 3, Checkers 2 (OT)

The following night's rematch was a much tighter affair. The home team struck quickly this time courtesy of Brian Pinho, and the two sides would trade tallies from there. Colton Huard's first pro goal pushed the Checkers back ahead early in the second, but a Danton Heinen power-play marker midway through regulation would be the last tally for either team, sending the contest to overtime. Both teams controlled stretches of play in the extra frame, but it was ultimately a quick snipe from the right side by Ville Koivunen that kept the Penguins' perfect record alive.

QUICK HITS

COOPERS CREASE

When Cooper Black took his spot between the pipes on Saturday, it was his sixth consecutive start for Charlotte. Only one other netminder in franchise history has started the first six games of a season - Alex Nedeljkovic in 2018-19 - and no one has ever started seven straight.

As it stands, the Checkers are the only team in the AHL to have only used one goalie this season. The other netminders on Charlotte's current roster are Kirill Gerasimyuk - who made his North American pro debut over the weekend with the Checkers' ECHL affiliate in Savannah and stopped 29 of 30 shots to earn the win - and Kevin Mandolese, who has yet to join the team.

SKOOG'S STRONG START

Wilmer Skoog's third pro year is off to a hot start. The 26-year-old forward leads the team with seven points (2g, 5a) thus far and has recorded multi-point efforts in three of the six games that Charlotte has played this season.

TO THE SIN BIN

This past weekend featured plenty of special-teams time for Charlotte, as the Penguins were awarded 11 power plays over the two tilts. The Checkers surrendered one goal on the man advantage in each game and now rank 14th in the AHL with an 81.5-percent success rate on the kill.

The Checkers are currently tied for 22nd in the AHL in penalty minutes per game, but they are tied for ninth in the number of minor penalties called against them.

CAME OUT SWINGING

By snagging one standings point in their rematch with the Penguins, the Checkers have yet to drop consecutive games in regulation this season. In fact, the last time that Charlotte recorded back-to-back regulation losses was Jan. 11 and 14 of last season.

Transactions

Incoming

Oct. 26 - Kirill Gerasimyuk - Recalled from Savannah (ECHL)

Outgoing

Oct. 26 - Evan Cormier - Assigned to Savannah (ECHL)

RANKINGS

Ben Steeves is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals (4)

Ben Steeves is tied for sixth in the AHL in power-play goals (2)

Jack Devine is tied for the league lead among AHL rookies in shots on goal (20)

Jack Devine is tied for the league lead among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (1)

Jack Devine is tied for third among AHL rookies in assists (4)

Jack Devine is tied for third among AHL rookies in power-play goals (1)

Jack Devine ranks fourth among AHL rookies in points (6)

Jack Devine is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in goals (2)

Eamon Powell is tied for 10th among AHL rookies in power-play assists (1)

Cooper Black leads the AHL in minutes played (360:43)

Cooper Black ranks second in the AHL in saves (134)

Cooper Black is tied for third in the AHL in wins (3)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 22.7% 12th

Penalty kill 81.5% 14th

Goals per game 3.17 t-15th

Shots per game 31.00 5th

Goals allowed per game 3.17 t-18th

Shots allowed per game 25.50 6th

Penalty minutes per game 11.00 t-22nd

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Wilmer Skoog (7), Jack Devine (6), Ben Steeves, Jack Studnicka (4)

Goals Ben Steeves (4), Wilmer Skoog, Jack Devine (2)

Assists Wilmer Skoog (5), Jack Devine (4), Three tied (3)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (2), Ryan McAllister, Tyler Motte, Jack Devine (1)

Shorthanded goals N/A

Game-winning goals Jack Devine, Nolan Foote, Wilmer Skoog (1)

Shots on goal Jack Devine (20), Ben Steeves, Nolan Footre, Jack Studnicka (14)

Penalty minutes Mitch Vande Sompel (9), Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Mikulas Hovorka (6)

Plus/minus Wilmer Skoog (+3), Four tied (+2)

Wins Cooper Black (3)

Goals-against average Cooper Black (2.99)

Save percentage Cooper Black (.882)







American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.