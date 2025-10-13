Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 13, that the Providence Bruins have loaned defenseman Loke Johansson to the Maine Mariners.
Johansson, 19, skated in 62 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL last season, tallying four goals and 18 assists. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman helped Moncton capture the 2025 Presidents Cup.
The Huddinge, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
