Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 10, the 26 players that will make up the Opening Day Roster for the 2025-26 season.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025-26 OPENING DAY ROSTER

Forwards (14): Joey Abate, Dalton Bancroft, Matej Blumel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Riley Tufte

Defenseman (10): Jonathan Aspirot, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Max Wanner

Goaltenders (2): Michael DiPietro, Simon Zajicek

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, October 11 to kick-off the 2025-26 season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M at Total Mortgage Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.