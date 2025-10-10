Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 10, the 26 players that will make up the Opening Day Roster for the 2025-26 season.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2025-26 OPENING DAY ROSTER
Forwards (14): Joey Abate, Dalton Bancroft, Matej Blumel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Riley Tufte
Defenseman (10): Jonathan Aspirot, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Max Wanner
Goaltenders (2): Michael DiPietro, Simon Zajicek
The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, October 11 to kick-off the 2025-26 season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M at Total Mortgage Arena.
