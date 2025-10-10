Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Henderson. The 27-man roster includes sixteen (16) forwards, seven defencemen and four goaltenders.

Sixteen (16) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks, having played at least one game during the 2023.24 and/or 2024.25 seasons. Danila Klimovich and team captain Chase Wouters represent the two players competing with the club for a fifth consecutive season, having joined the team during Abbotsford's 2021.22 inaugural campaign. The roster also includes eleven (11) members of the Canucks' 2025 Calder Cup Championship team; Joe Arntsen, Dino Kambeitz, Danila Klimovich, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Ty Mueller, Sawyer Mynio, Jiří Patera, Max Sasson, Nikita Tolopilo, Cooper Walker and Chase Wouters.

Forwards Vilmer Alriksson, Josh Bloom, Jackson Kunz and Anri Ravinskis, defencemen Joe Arntsen, Sawyer Mynio and Tom Willander, and goaltenders Aku Koskenvuo and Ty Young represent the nine rookies to have made the team out of training camp.

The opening night roster includes 10 former Vancouver Canucks draft picks, including forward Joseph LaBate, who rejoined the organization when he signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract on July 1. Of the 27 players who make up the team's roster, seven originally joined the organization via NHL free agency, seven joined the organization via AHL free agency, and three were acquired by Vancouver via trade.

The roster features at least one player of eight different nationalities; Canada (9), United States (7), Russia (3), Sweden (3), Belarus (2), Czechia (1), Finland (1) and Latvia (1), including two players native to British Columbia (Berard and Mynio).

Abbotsford Canucks 2025.26 Opening Night Roster

Goaltenders (4)

Aku Koskenvuo - 22 years-old, 6-4/200 lbs. Hometown: Espoo, Finland

Jiří Patera - 26 years-old, 6-3/212 lbs. Hometown: Prague, Czechia

Nikita Tolopilo - 25 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus

Ty Young - 21 years-old, 6-3/183 lbs. Hometown: Coaldale, Alberta

Defencemen (7)

Joe Arntsen - 22 years-old, 6-3/210 lbs. Hometown: Swift Current, Saskatchewan

Derek Daschke - 27 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs. Hometown: Troy, Michigan

Nikolai Knyzhov - 27 years-old, 6-3/200 lbs. Hometown: Kemerovo, Russia

Kirill Kudryavtsev - 21 years-old, 5-11/200 lbs. Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia

Sawyer Mynio - 20 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Kamloops, British Columbia

Jimmy Schuldt - 30 years-old, 6-1/102 lbs. Hometown: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Tom Willander - 20 years-old, 6-1/180 lbs. Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Forwards (16)

Nils Åman - 25 years-old, 6-2/179 lbs. Hometown: Avesta, Sweden

Vilmer Alriksson - 20 years-old, 6-6/234 lbs. Hometown: Enebyberg, Sweden

Ben Berard - 26 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs. Hometown: Duncan, British Columbia

Josh Bloom - 22 years-old, 6-2/183 lbs. Hometown: Oakville, Ontario

Dino Kambeitz - 25 years-old, 6-2/212 lbs. Hometown: Parker, Colorado

Danila Klimovich - 22 years-old, 6-2/202 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus

Vitali Kravtsov - 25 years-old, 6-3/186 lbs. Hometown: Vladivostok, Russia

Jackson Kunz - 23 years-old, 6-3/227 lbs. Hometown: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Joseph LaBate - 32 years-old, 6-5/225 lbs. Hometown: Eagan, Minnesota

Mackenzie MacEachern - 31 years-old, 6-3/192 lbs. Hometown: Troy, Michigan

Ty Mueller - 22 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta

Anri Ravinskis - 22 years-old, 6-2/186 lbs. Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Max Sasson - 25 years-old, 6-1/181 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

Chase Stillman - 22 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario

Cooper Walker - 23 years-old, 6-0/185 lbs. Hometown: Cambridge, Ontario

Chase Wouters - 25 years-old, 6-0/182 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta







