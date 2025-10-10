Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Henderson. The 27-man roster includes sixteen (16) forwards, seven defencemen and four goaltenders.
Sixteen (16) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks, having played at least one game during the 2023.24 and/or 2024.25 seasons. Danila Klimovich and team captain Chase Wouters represent the two players competing with the club for a fifth consecutive season, having joined the team during Abbotsford's 2021.22 inaugural campaign. The roster also includes eleven (11) members of the Canucks' 2025 Calder Cup Championship team; Joe Arntsen, Dino Kambeitz, Danila Klimovich, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Ty Mueller, Sawyer Mynio, Jiří Patera, Max Sasson, Nikita Tolopilo, Cooper Walker and Chase Wouters.
Forwards Vilmer Alriksson, Josh Bloom, Jackson Kunz and Anri Ravinskis, defencemen Joe Arntsen, Sawyer Mynio and Tom Willander, and goaltenders Aku Koskenvuo and Ty Young represent the nine rookies to have made the team out of training camp.
The opening night roster includes 10 former Vancouver Canucks draft picks, including forward Joseph LaBate, who rejoined the organization when he signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract on July 1. Of the 27 players who make up the team's roster, seven originally joined the organization via NHL free agency, seven joined the organization via AHL free agency, and three were acquired by Vancouver via trade.
The roster features at least one player of eight different nationalities; Canada (9), United States (7), Russia (3), Sweden (3), Belarus (2), Czechia (1), Finland (1) and Latvia (1), including two players native to British Columbia (Berard and Mynio).
Abbotsford Canucks 2025.26 Opening Night Roster
Goaltenders (4)
Aku Koskenvuo - 22 years-old, 6-4/200 lbs. Hometown: Espoo, Finland
Jiří Patera - 26 years-old, 6-3/212 lbs. Hometown: Prague, Czechia
Nikita Tolopilo - 25 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus
Ty Young - 21 years-old, 6-3/183 lbs. Hometown: Coaldale, Alberta
Defencemen (7)
Joe Arntsen - 22 years-old, 6-3/210 lbs. Hometown: Swift Current, Saskatchewan
Derek Daschke - 27 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs. Hometown: Troy, Michigan
Nikolai Knyzhov - 27 years-old, 6-3/200 lbs. Hometown: Kemerovo, Russia
Kirill Kudryavtsev - 21 years-old, 5-11/200 lbs. Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia
Sawyer Mynio - 20 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Kamloops, British Columbia
Jimmy Schuldt - 30 years-old, 6-1/102 lbs. Hometown: Minnetonka, Minnesota
Tom Willander - 20 years-old, 6-1/180 lbs. Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden
Forwards (16)
Nils Åman - 25 years-old, 6-2/179 lbs. Hometown: Avesta, Sweden
Vilmer Alriksson - 20 years-old, 6-6/234 lbs. Hometown: Enebyberg, Sweden
Ben Berard - 26 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs. Hometown: Duncan, British Columbia
Josh Bloom - 22 years-old, 6-2/183 lbs. Hometown: Oakville, Ontario
Dino Kambeitz - 25 years-old, 6-2/212 lbs. Hometown: Parker, Colorado
Danila Klimovich - 22 years-old, 6-2/202 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus
Vitali Kravtsov - 25 years-old, 6-3/186 lbs. Hometown: Vladivostok, Russia
Jackson Kunz - 23 years-old, 6-3/227 lbs. Hometown: Grand Forks, North Dakota
Joseph LaBate - 32 years-old, 6-5/225 lbs. Hometown: Eagan, Minnesota
Mackenzie MacEachern - 31 years-old, 6-3/192 lbs. Hometown: Troy, Michigan
Ty Mueller - 22 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta
Anri Ravinskis - 22 years-old, 6-2/186 lbs. Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Max Sasson - 25 years-old, 6-1/181 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Chase Stillman - 22 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario
Cooper Walker - 23 years-old, 6-0/185 lbs. Hometown: Cambridge, Ontario
Chase Wouters - 25 years-old, 6-0/182 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tim Washe to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens sign defenceman Scott Harrington to two-year AHL contract - Belleville Senators
- 2025-26 Hershey Bears Storylines - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-26 Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Steven Santini Named Syracuse Crunch Captain - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Announce Season Opening Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Announced - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Assign Breazeale, Pavlenko to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster
- Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Gill & Gill Law
- Canucks Announce 2025 AHL Training Camp Roster
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Community & Fan Engagement Nights