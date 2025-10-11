Bojangles Game Preview: October 11 at Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The 2025-26 season has officially arrived and the Checkers are on the road to kick things off - starting the weekend with a date against Springfield before heading to Providence on Sunday.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 0-0-0-0

SPR - 0-0-0-0

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - --% / --%

SPR - --% / --%

Offense / Defense

CLT - -- GF/Game / -- GA/Game

SPR - -- GF/Game / -- GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

STARTING OFF

The Checkers will be looking to start this new season on the right foot in Springfield. Across team history they are 7-6-1-0 in season openers but have dropped three of the last five instances. In order to kick things off in the win column Charlotte will have to spoil the Thunderbird's home-opening festivities - a set-up that has become quite familiar to the Checkers, who have opened 12 of their 14 AHL seasons on the road.

FAMILIAR FACES

It was a short summer for the Checkers, whose 2024-25 season ended in mid June when they came up two games short of a Calder Cup. As is the case in most offseasons at this level there has been plenty of turnover on Charlotte's roster, but a core of returning players remain. In total 13 players on the team's current roster suited up for action during the Calder Cup Finals.

COMING ABOARD

On the flip side, there are plenty of new additions that are aiming to make an impact for the Checkers this season. Joining the squad are a group of skaters with significant experience at the AHL and NHL levels in Jack Studnicka, Brian Pinho and Nolan Foote, while players like Anton Lundmark, Ludvig Jansson and Kirill Gerasimyuk are making the jump from Europe to North America and a contingent of highly-touted rookies like Jack Devine, Hunter St. Martin and Gracyn Sawchyn - among others - are either slated to debut or begin their proper first year after a taste last season.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - Tied for the league lead among defensemen in goals (5) during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

Brian Pinho - Led Bridgeport with 25 goals last season

Jack Devine - Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist in each of his last two college seasons, recorded five points (2g, 3a) in seven games for Charlotte during Calder Cup Finals run

Springfield

Matthew Peca - Led Springfield and tied for sixth in the AHL with 63 points (31g, 32a) in 68 games last season

Dalibor Dvorsky - Ranked third on Springfield in scoring, named to 2024-25 AHL All-Star Classic and AHL Top Prospects Team

Nikita Alexandrov - Ranked second on Springfield in scoring last season with 49 points (21g, 28a) in 48 games

THE INFO

You can tune in to the games this weekend - along with every other game this season - with AHLTV on FloHockey!







