Monsters Shut out Comets 1-0 in Season-Opening Victory
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 1-0 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center.
After a scoreless first period, James Malatesta scored with Roman Ahcan and Caleb MacDonald on the assists to make it 1-0 Cleveland at the 13:35 mark of the second frame, earning MacDonald his first professional point. The Monsters and Comets failed to find the net in the third stanza, ending the game in a 1-0 Monsters victory as Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov captured a shutout in his first American Hockey League game.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 21 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Comets on Saturday, October 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
UTC 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
UTC 21 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 21 0 1-0-0
UTC Daws L 26 1 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0
Utica Record: 0-1-0-0
