Monsters Shut out Comets 1-0 in Season-Opening Victory

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 1-0 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

After a scoreless first period, James Malatesta scored with Roman Ahcan and Caleb MacDonald on the assists to make it 1-0 Cleveland at the 13:35 mark of the second frame, earning MacDonald his first professional point. The Monsters and Comets failed to find the net in the third stanza, ending the game in a 1-0 Monsters victory as Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov captured a shutout in his first American Hockey League game.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 21 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws made 27 saves in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Comets on Saturday, October 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

UTC 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

UTC 21 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 21 0 1-0-0

UTC Daws L 26 1 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0

Utica Record: 0-1-0-0







American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.