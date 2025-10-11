Firebirds Fall to Gulls in Season Opener, 5-0
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), fell to the San Diego Gulls on Friday night by the final score of 5-0. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 39 saves on 45 shots in the Firebirds' first loss of the season.
Gulls' forward Ryan Carpenter capped off a San Diego shot heavy first period with a goal in the final minute. San Diego outshot Coachella Valley 18-5 in the opening frame. Tim Washe extended the Gulls' lead to 2-0 early in the second and Judd Caulfield added a third San Diego tally.
Sasha Pastujov and Matthew Phillips combined to tack on two more Gulls goals to secure a 5-0 win for the visiting team. Netminder Ville Husso stopped all 26 shots to pick up the shutout victory for his team.
Tonight marked the first professional games for Firebirds' defenseman Tyson Jugnauth and Caden Price.
The Firebirds were held to just one powerplay in the game and did not capitalize. San Diego was blanked on all four man-advantage tries. The Firebirds were outshot 44-26.
Click HERE to view the game's full box score.
Coachella Valley takes on the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, October 18th for the inaugural Oktoberfest at Acrisure Arena! Join us from 3pm to 4:30pm! Your package will include a ticket to the game at 6pm, entrance to the event, two beer tickets, a Firebirds Oktoberfest Plastic Beer Boot and fun activities in the compound before the game. Get your tickets HERE.
Fans are encouraged to secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025
- Reign Edged by Roadrunners in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Moose Take Win Over Rocket - Manitoba Moose
- Firebirds Fall to Gulls in Season Opener, 5-0 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Canucks Kick Off The Season With A 2-1 Win Against The Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Carter Mazur Scores Hat Trick in Griffins' 4-3 Win at Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Ride Power Play To 7-4 Win Over Calgary In Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take Down Marlies to Open 70th Anniversary Season - Rochester Americans
- Stars' Opening Night Comeback Ends in Late Loss to Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- Monsters Shut out Comets 1-0 in Season-Opening Victory - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Blanked by Monsters on Opening Night, 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 11 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose (3 PM) - Bakersfield Condors
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-26 Season - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tim Washe to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens sign defenceman Scott Harrington to two-year AHL contract - Belleville Senators
- 2025-26 Hershey Bears Storylines - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-26 Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Steven Santini Named Syracuse Crunch Captain - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Announce Season Opening Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Announced - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Assign Breazeale, Pavlenko to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.