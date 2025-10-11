Firebirds Fall to Gulls in Season Opener, 5-0

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), fell to the San Diego Gulls on Friday night by the final score of 5-0. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 39 saves on 45 shots in the Firebirds' first loss of the season.

Gulls' forward Ryan Carpenter capped off a San Diego shot heavy first period with a goal in the final minute. San Diego outshot Coachella Valley 18-5 in the opening frame. Tim Washe extended the Gulls' lead to 2-0 early in the second and Judd Caulfield added a third San Diego tally.

Sasha Pastujov and Matthew Phillips combined to tack on two more Gulls goals to secure a 5-0 win for the visiting team. Netminder Ville Husso stopped all 26 shots to pick up the shutout victory for his team.

Tonight marked the first professional games for Firebirds' defenseman Tyson Jugnauth and Caden Price.

The Firebirds were held to just one powerplay in the game and did not capitalize. San Diego was blanked on all four man-advantage tries. The Firebirds were outshot 44-26.

