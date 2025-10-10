Belleville Sens sign defenceman Scott Harrington to two-year AHL contract

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed defenceman Scott Harrington to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Harrington, 32, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Harrington has dressed in 255 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Toronto, Columbus, San Jose and Anaheim, registering as well as 247 career AHL games.

"We're excited to welcome Scott to the Belleville Senators family," said Belleville Sens GM Matt Turek. "Scott's impressive NHL career, character and leadership ability will all be keys in helping our group to take the next step. As a native of Kingston, growing up just down the 401 from CAA Arena, he'll be a fantastic representative of the Senators and 613 Country."

Before turning pro, the Kingston, Ontario, native won an OJHL championship with the Kingston Voyageurs, and a pair of OHL titles with the London Knights, who he captained in 2012-13. Harrington has also represented Canada at various levels, winning gold at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, a silver at the World Under-17 Championship, and a bronze at the World Junior Hockey Championship.







