Reign Edged by Roadrunners in Overtime
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (0-0-1-0) fell in overtime to the Tucson Roadunners (1-0-0-0) Friday night by a final score of 5-4 at Toyota Arena in front of 6,391 to open the 2025-26 AHL regular season. The Reign will host the Roadrunners on Sunday, Oct. 12th at 3 p.m. PST.
Akil Thomas and Francesco Pinelli each tallied a goal and assist in the overtime loss. Thomas's goal with 4:27 in the third period put Ontario on top 4-3 but Tucson tied the score with a 6-on-4 strike with just 22 seconds left in regulation before winning the game 51 seconds into the extra session. Andre Lee and Aatu Jämsen also found the back of the net.
Date: October 10, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Storyline:
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final TUC 1 1 2 1 5 ONT 2 1 1 0 4
Shots PP TUC 27 2/4 ONT 18 1/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Akil Thomas (ONT)
2. Sammy Walker (TUC)
3. Andre Lee (ONT)
OTW: Matthew Villalta
OTL: Erik Portillo
