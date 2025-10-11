Eagles Ride Power Play To 7-4 Win Over Calgary In Season Opener

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Chase Bradley and Danil Gushchin each netted a pair of goals, as the Eagles converted on three of their four opportunities on the power play to collect a 7-4 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Friday. Goaltender Isak Posch earned his first professional win in net, making 13 saves on 17 shots. Six different Colorado skaters registered multi-point performances, as Mark Letestu grabbed his first victory in his Colorado Eagles head coaching debut.

Colorado would open the scoring on the power play, as defenseman Jack Ahcan lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, giving the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage just 3:21 into the contest.

A second power play just minutes later would lead to yet another goal, as forward Tristen Nielsen fielded a pass in the low slot and tucked it home. The goal was Nielsen's first as an Eagle and extended Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 6:32 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would then strike in transition when Bradley threaded the puck from the side of the crease past goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, putting Colorado on top 3-0 with 6:47 left to play in the opening frame.

A Calgary power play would stem the tide, as forward Martin Frk buried a wrister from the let-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 3-1 at the 17:44 mark of the period.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Wranglers 22-4 in the opening 20 minutes and headed to the first intermission still leading, 3-1.

The second period would get off to a hot start, as Bradley snapped home a wrister from between the circles at the 3:01 mark, pushing Colorado's advantage to 4-1.

Calgary would answer back just 1:45 later when forward Dryden Hunt fed a rebound in the low slot past Posch, cutting the Eagles lead to 4-2.

A power play would turn the momentum, as Gushchin lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, putting Colorado up 5-2 with 10:54 left to play in the middle frame.

As time wound down in the period, Gushchin would strike again, as he camped out at the side of the net before steering a pass past Prosvetov, making it a 6-2 Eagles lead at the 17:10 mark of the second stanza.

The Wranglers would respond just 17 seconds later when Hunt flushed home a loose puck in the low slot, trimming the deficit to 6-3.

Still trailing 6-3 as the puck dropped on the third period, Calgary would strike early in the frame when defenseman Yan Kuznetsov found the back of the net with a wrister from the high slot, slicing Colorado's advantage to 6-4 at the 3:04 mark.

As the contest drew to a close, the Wranglers would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Eagles defenseman Wyatt Aamodt who would capitalize with an empty netter from his own goal line, securing the 7-4 score with 52 seconds remaining.

Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 42 shots, as Calgary finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play.

