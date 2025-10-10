Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Announced

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced the team's opening night roster for their 25th anniversary season which begins this Saturday night against the Providence Bruins inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM.

Forwards:

8 -- Liam Foudy

13 -- Ross Mitton

14 -- Cameron Berg

15 -- Cam Thiesing

16 -- Alex Jefferies

17 -- Joey Larson

18 -- Matthew Maggio

20 -- Matthew Highmore

25 -- Chris Terry

26 -- Eetu Liukas

28 -- Gleb Veremyev

34 -- Adam Beckman

36 -- Hunter Drew

37 -- Max Dorrington

44 -- Julien Gauthier

Defensemen:

2 -- Calle Odelius

3 -- Cole McWard

4 -- Isaiah George

6 -- Marshall Warren

10 -- Travis Mitchell

24 -- Luke Rowe

27 -- Jesse Pulkkinen

29 -- Andrej Sustr

47 -- Sean Day

Goaltenders:

1 -- Marcus Hogberg

39 -- Parker Gahagen

The Bridgeport Islanders follow up their Saturday night home game on Sunday afternoon with a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Belleville Senators. After the game, the team will be available for an autograph session for all those in attendance.







