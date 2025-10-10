Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Announced
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced the team's opening night roster for their 25th anniversary season which begins this Saturday night against the Providence Bruins inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM.
Forwards:
8 -- Liam Foudy
13 -- Ross Mitton
14 -- Cameron Berg
15 -- Cam Thiesing
16 -- Alex Jefferies
17 -- Joey Larson
18 -- Matthew Maggio
20 -- Matthew Highmore
25 -- Chris Terry
26 -- Eetu Liukas
28 -- Gleb Veremyev
34 -- Adam Beckman
36 -- Hunter Drew
37 -- Max Dorrington
44 -- Julien Gauthier
Defensemen:
2 -- Calle Odelius
3 -- Cole McWard
4 -- Isaiah George
6 -- Marshall Warren
10 -- Travis Mitchell
24 -- Luke Rowe
27 -- Jesse Pulkkinen
29 -- Andrej Sustr
47 -- Sean Day
Goaltenders:
1 -- Marcus Hogberg
39 -- Parker Gahagen
The Bridgeport Islanders follow up their Saturday night home game on Sunday afternoon with a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Belleville Senators. After the game, the team will be available for an autograph session for all those in attendance.
