Comets Blanked by Monsters on Opening Night, 1-0

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Comets were welcomed by a terrific home crowd on Opening Night at the Adirondack Bank Center but were unfortunately shutout by the Cleveland Monsters 1-0.

The chances came early for Utica, starting with a power play in the first period when Brian Halonen wrang a shot off the post, nearly giving the Comets a 1-0 lead. Shane Lachance had a breakaway later in the period after intercepting a cross-ice pass in the neutral zone but was stopped by Cleveland goaltender Ivan Fedotov and nearly buried his own rebound which went off the side of the net.

The Comets hit another post in the 2nd period, coming off the stick of Shane Lachance after a nice setup from Colton White. Cleveland, however, started to find their stride and eventually found the back of the net at the 13:35 mark of the 2nd period when Caleb MacDonald's shot was blocked by Calen Addison, bounced right to Roman Ahcan, who fed James Malatesta for a back door tap-in to give the Monsters the 1-0 lead.

Utica hit one more post in the 3rd period when Mike Hardman nearly beat Fedotov high blocker side, but the Cleveland netminder got another fortuitous bounce from the iron. The Comets pulled goaltender Nico Daws late in the 3rd but were unable to find the equalizer.

The Monsters outshot the Comets 27-21, and both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play. Nico Daws made 26 saves, earning third star of the game. Ivan Fedotov earned first star in the 21-save shutout effort.

It's a quick turnaround for both teams with the second game of the weekend series coming up tomorrow at 3 PM. The pregame festivities will feature a red-carpet entrance from 12-2 PM at 72 Tavern & Grill where fans will have the chance to get pictures and autographs from Comets players, coaches, and New Jersey Devils' personnel. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







