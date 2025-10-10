T-Birds Opening Night Sold Out

Published on October 10, 2025

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield has officially sold out! The Thunderbirds have now sold out every home opener in their history, dating back to the inaugural game in October of 2016.

Fans who were unable to secure their tickets will still have the ability to watch the game in the local market, as the T-Birds have also announced that six of their marquee games, including Opening Night, will once again air on CoziTV, a network of Western Mass News.

"We couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with Western Mass News and Cozi TV as we bring another exciting season of Thunderbirds hockey to our fans," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "These nights always bring incredible energy to the MassMutual Center, and broadcasting over the air allows us to share that atmosphere with thousands more across Western Massachusetts."

The Cozi TV game dates are:

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte, 6:05 p.m. - Opening Night

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Providence, 6:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m. - Throwback Night

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Providence, 6:05 p.m. - Ice-O-Topes Night

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Charlotte, 6:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, March 7 vs. Iowa, 6:05 p.m. - Pink in the Rink

"We're proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Thunderbirds and thrilled to bring live coverage of their biggest games to fans across the region through COZI TV- part of the Western Mass News family, which includes ABC 40, FOX 6, and CBS 3," said Western Mass News Vice President & General Manager Patience Hettrick. "It's more than just hockey- it's about community, tradition, and bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of the game. We're honored to help share that excitement with viewers for another incredible season."

Cozi TV can be found on the following providers and channels:

Over the Air - Channel 33.2

Comcast - Channel 1165

Spectrum (Charter Cable) - Channel 183

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







