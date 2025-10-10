Condors Announce Season Opening Roster

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Led by fifth-year head coach Colin Chaulk, the Bakersfield Condors announced the team's opening night roster before the team takes on San Jose tomorrow at 3 p.m. on the road.

SEASON OPENING ROSTER (by position, numerically)

GOALTENDERS

29 Connor Ingram

40 Nathaniel Day

90 Matt Tomkins

FORWARDS

15 Roby Jarventie

16 Rem Pitlick

19 Daniel D'Amato

28 Quinn Hutson

39 Seth Griffith

43 Matvey Petrov

45 Matt Copponi

49 Max Jones

52 James Hamblin

57 Viljami Marjala

63 Ethan Keppen

64 Connor Clattenburg

68 Rhett Pitlick

81 Josh Samanski

DEFENSE

37 Atro Leppanen

44 Josh Brown

55 Cam Dineen

61 Riley Stillman

73 Damien Carfagna

77 Luke Prokop

78 Mason Millman

82 Beau Akey

