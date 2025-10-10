Condors Announce Season Opening Roster
Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Led by fifth-year head coach Colin Chaulk, the Bakersfield Condors announced the team's opening night roster before the team takes on San Jose tomorrow at 3 p.m. on the road.
SEASON OPENING ROSTER (by position, numerically)
Click here to download roster
GOALTENDERS
29 Connor Ingram
40 Nathaniel Day
90 Matt Tomkins
FORWARDS
15 Roby Jarventie
16 Rem Pitlick
19 Daniel D'Amato
28 Quinn Hutson
39 Seth Griffith
43 Matvey Petrov
45 Matt Copponi
49 Max Jones
52 James Hamblin
57 Viljami Marjala
63 Ethan Keppen
64 Connor Clattenburg
68 Rhett Pitlick
81 Josh Samanski
DEFENSE
37 Atro Leppanen
44 Josh Brown
55 Cam Dineen
61 Riley Stillman
73 Damien Carfagna
77 Luke Prokop
78 Mason Millman
82 Beau Akey
Catch the Condors season opener in San Jose tomorrow at 3 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey. Plans are just $12.50 a month when billed annually, saving you seven months of payments!
