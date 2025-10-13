Iowa Wild Announces LOCASH Postgame Concert, Presented by Quantum Fiber, for January 17

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with LOCASH, announced the Galaxy Label Group recording artists will perform live after the Iowa Wild home game against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome LOCASH and announce the return of the Iowa Wild postgame concert series," said Allie Korinek, Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations. "Fans with tickets for our Jan. 17 game will also be able to enjoy a free LOCASH concert postgame."

Named "country music's iconic feel-good duo" by PEOPLE, LOCASH - Preston Brust and Chris Lucas - are adding a new dimension to their hitmaking career with the launch of their own record label - Galaxy Label Group. With distribution by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, LOCASH will continue "hitting homers and serving up first-class songs," as hailed by American Songwriter. This new era follows back-to-back high-profile collaborations, "Let It Slide" (Leslie Jordan, Blanco Brown, LOCASH) and "Beach Boys" (feat. The Beach Boys' Mike Love and Bruce Johnston). Known for PLATINUM breakout "I Love This Life" and GOLD #1's "One Big Country Song" and "I Know Somebody," LOCASH have earned eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over a billion global streams, and hold a history of nods from the genre's biggest awards shows since launching in 2015.

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game on Jan. 17 may remain in their seats for the postgame LOCASH concert, presented by Quantum Fiber. Fans must have a ticket to the game to see the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the Casey's Center box office and online at HyVeeTix.com.

VIP packages, presented by Community Choice Credit Union, are on sale now. A $40 Gold Pass may be purchased in addition to a game ticket and includes an on-ice pass for the concert and a commemorative lanyard. The $199 Premier Pass includes a 100-level game ticket, ice suite access, all-you-can-eat food and drink, an on-ice pass for the concert with front-of-stage access, a limited-edition LOCASH souvenir gift, and a commemorative lanyard.

Prior to the LOCASH concert, Iowa hosts the Toronto Marlies at 6 p.m. Fans can enjoy 2-for-1 Confluence beers until puck drop.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.