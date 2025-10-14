Wranglers Fall to Eagles in Season Opener

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers dropped a 7-4 decision to the Eagles in Loveland, Colorado on Friday night, with Dryden Hunt scoring a pair and Martin Frk, and Yan Kuznetsov adding singles.

The Eagles struck early and often in the first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead thanks to tallies from Jack Ahcan, Tristen Nielsen (PP), and Chase Bradley.

The Wranglers got on the board late in the frame when Frk blasted one home from the left point on the powerplay, set up by Hunter Brzustewicz, the duo picking up right where they left off last season.

Calgary was outshot 22-4 in a tough opening 20.

Bradley added his second of the night in the middle frame for the Eagles before Hunt buried a rebound off a William Strömgren shot to claw the Wranglers back within two.

The Eagles answered quickly with a pair from Danil Gushchin, including a powerplay marker, to make it 6-2.

But Hunt wasn't done, finishing off a slick backdoor feed from Rory Kerins to keep Calgary in the mix heading into the third.

The Wranglers pushed back in the final frame, with Kuznetsov rifling one from the high slot off a turnover to cut the deficit to two.

Despite the late surge, Calgary couldn't close the gap, with the Eagles notching an empty-netter by Wyatt Aamodt.

Plenty to build on as the Wranglers face the Eagles again on Oct 11 at 7:05 p.m. MT to close their double-header.







