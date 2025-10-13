Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Panthers announced this morning that they have recalled Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte.

Bjornfot skated in Charlotte's season-opening win over Springfield on Saturday.

Last season the 24-year-old blue liner posted 18 points (3g, 15a) in 50 games for the Checkers, plus another seven points (2g, 5a) in 14 games during the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals. Bjornfot also logged 14 games for the Panthers, bringing his career NHL total to 134.

The Checkers are back in the Queen City and preparing for their first two home games of the season this weekend against Iowa.







