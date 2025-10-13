Weekly Report: Split to Start

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers kicked off the 2025-26 season with a two-game divisional swing through New England - taking down the Thunderbirds on Saturday before dropping the weekend finale in Providence.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

1-1-0-0

Home record

0-0-0-0

Road record

1-1-0-0

Last week's record

1-1-0-0

Last 10 games

1-1-0-0

Division Standings

5th

Conference Standings

9th

League Standings

17th

Checkers 4, Thunderbirds 3

The Checkers came out of the gates firing for the new season, racking up three straight goals in the first 12 minutes of play to build a strong lead over Springfield. The home team tilted the ice back its way to end the period, though, and narrowed Charlotte's lead to just one goal heading into the first intermission. Jack Devine cashed in on an early power play for the Checkers in the second, and that one-time blast would prove to be the decider. The Thunderbirds punched in one more in the waning minutes of regulation, but the Checkers locked things down from there and claimed the season-opening victory.

Bruins 6, Checkers 3

The following afternoon's tilt saw the Checkers pounce for another big opening frame - this time erasing a quick strike from Providence with a pair of late tallies that put them ahead through one period. Special teams took center stage in the second as the Bruins converted to tie the game midway through the frame, then Ben Steeves lit the lamp for the second game in a row to reestablish the visitors' lead. It didn't last long, however, as the Bruins got another power-play goal less than two minutes later to deadlock things once again. The third period was all Providence, as the home side gained its first lead of the contest five minutes in and never looked back - adding in an insurance marker late and an empty netter to seal the lopsided final.

QUICK HITS

STARTING OUT

The Checkers prevailed in their first game of the season against Springfield, moving to 8-6-1-0 all time in season openers and earning their third win in the last four instances. Each of those victories featured Charlotte recording at least four goals.

POWERING UP

Charlotte wasted no time getting its power play rolling this season. The Checkers went 2-for-5 in the season opener against Springfield - including Devine's game-winner - and then went 1-for-3 in Sunday's loss to Providence.

Last season the Checkers finished with the fifth-ranked power play in the AHL at 21.5 percent.

STEEVES STAYS SCORING

Of the three power-play goals from the weekend, two came off the stick of Ben Steeves. The 23-year-old forward hammered a one-timer from the right circle in Saturday's win, then pulled off a slick move in front of the net to pick up another the following day. That output has Steeves halfway to his rookie total of four power-play goals and on pace to blow by his 10 tallies a season ago.

CAME OUT SWINGING

Continuing their trend from last season, the Checkers outshot their opponent in each of the first two games this season - 36-29 in the first contest and 37-29 in the second. That puts Charlotte fifth in the league in terms of shots per game and first in terms of shot total.

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

Oct. 13 - Tobias Bjornfot - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

RANKINGS

Ben Steeves is tied for the league lead in power-play goals (2)

Nolan Foote is tied for second in the AHL in power-play assists (2)

Ben Steeves is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals (2)

Jack Studnicka is tied for fifth in the AHL in shots on goal (9)

Trevor Carrick is tied for fifth in the AHL in shots on goal (9)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 37.5% t-6th

Penalty kill 66.7% 25th

Goals per game 3.50 t-11th

Shots per game 36.50 5th

Goals allowed per game 4.50 27th

Shots allowed per game 29.0- t-16th

Penalty minutes per game 7.00 29th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Jack Studnicka (3), Four tied (2)

Goals Ben Steeves (2), Five tied (1)

Assists Ryan McAllister, Nolan Foote, Jack Studnicka (2)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (2)

Shorthanded goals N/A

Game-winning goals Jack Devine (1)

Shots on goal Jack Studnicka, Trevor Carrick (9), Ben Steeves, Jack Devine (7)

Penalty minutes Marek Alscher (4), Five tied (2)

Plus/minus Ludvig Jansson (+1), 12 tied (0)

Wins Cooper Black (1)

Goals-against average Cooper Black (4.06)

Save percentage Cooper Black (.860)







American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.