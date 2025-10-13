Andrae Recalled, Gilbert Joins Phantoms

Published on October 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have assigned defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forward Massimo Rizzo from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Andrae, 23, notched a pair of assists on Saturday in Lehigh Valley's season-opening 5-2 win over the Belleville Senators. The Flyers' second-round selection in 2020 has played in 97 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-46-56 and has also played in 46 games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

Gilbert, 28, is a Buffalo, NY native who has played in 111 career NHL games with Ottawa, Buffalo, Calgary, Colorado and Chicago scoring 3-17-20. Last year, the 6-2 lefty-shot began the season with Buffalo and then was traded to Ottawa on March 7, 2025. Gilbert has played 188 career AHL games with the Calgary Wranglers, Colorado Eagles and Rockford IceHogs. The Notre Dame product went to back-to-back Frozen Fours and was a third-round selection of Chicago in 2015.

Rizzo, 24, played in 46 games with the Phantoms last season as a rookie scoring 6-12-18. Named to the all-NCHC First Team, he was a Hobey Baker nominee as a sophomore in 2022-23 at the University of Denver when he led the conference in scoring with 17-29-46. The two-time NCAA Champion at Denver is a 5-10 lefty-shooter and was originally a Round 7 selection of Carolina in 2019 and then was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade on August 9, 2023.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of games at the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18.

